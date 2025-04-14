Open Menu

Hockey, Table Tennis Competitions Held Under Derajaat Festival

Muhammad Rameez Published April 14, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Hockey, table tennis competitions held under Derajaat Festival

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) As part of the ongoing “DeraJaat 2025” celebrations, a series of hockey and table tennis matches were held in Dera Ismail Khan, drawing enthusiastic participation and community support.

The first hockey match took place between Dera Hockey Club and Bilal Shaheed Hockey Club, with Dera Hockey Club emerging victorious by scoring two goals.

The event was graced by City Mayor Umar Amin Khan Gandapur as the chief guest. Also in attendance were Regional Sports Officer Raziullah Betani, Director of Operations Sports Nematullah Marwat, Deputy Director of Operations Jamshed Baloch and other notable guests.

Both teams displayed remarkable sportsmanship, with Dera Hockey Club securing their win in the second half.

The chief guest commended the teams for their excellent performance and encouraged them to continue their dedication to the sport.

Meanwhile, table tennis competitions were held at the Ahmad Nawaz Mulazai Table Tennis academy. The matches were contested across three categories: Junior, Senior, and Mixed. Hafiz Waqas claimed overall victory across the categories. The event was organized under the leadership of Ahmad Nawaz Mulazai, General Secretary of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Table Tennis Association.

Distinguished guests included Director of Operations Nematullah Marwat, Sports Directors Azam Baloch and Adnan Sohail and Deputy Director Jamshed Baloch. Notable figures Jamshed Pehlwan and Muhammad Rizwan were also present to witness the high-spirited matches.

The events highlighted the region's commitment to promoting sports and engaging youth through healthy competition and community involvement.

