Hockey, Table Tennis Competitions Held Under Derajaat Festival
Muhammad Rameez Published April 14, 2025 | 05:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) As part of the ongoing “DeraJaat 2025” celebrations, a series of hockey and table tennis matches were held in Dera Ismail Khan, drawing enthusiastic participation and community support.
The first hockey match took place between Dera Hockey Club and Bilal Shaheed Hockey Club, with Dera Hockey Club emerging victorious by scoring two goals.
The event was graced by City Mayor Umar Amin Khan Gandapur as the chief guest. Also in attendance were Regional Sports Officer Raziullah Betani, Director of Operations Sports Nematullah Marwat, Deputy Director of Operations Jamshed Baloch and other notable guests.
Both teams displayed remarkable sportsmanship, with Dera Hockey Club securing their win in the second half.
The chief guest commended the teams for their excellent performance and encouraged them to continue their dedication to the sport.
Meanwhile, table tennis competitions were held at the Ahmad Nawaz Mulazai Table Tennis academy. The matches were contested across three categories: Junior, Senior, and Mixed. Hafiz Waqas claimed overall victory across the categories. The event was organized under the leadership of Ahmad Nawaz Mulazai, General Secretary of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Table Tennis Association.
Distinguished guests included Director of Operations Nematullah Marwat, Sports Directors Azam Baloch and Adnan Sohail and Deputy Director Jamshed Baloch. Notable figures Jamshed Pehlwan and Muhammad Rizwan were also present to witness the high-spirited matches.
The events highlighted the region's commitment to promoting sports and engaging youth through healthy competition and community involvement.
Recent Stories
Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..
General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..
UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services
Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..
Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..
Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..
UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..
UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..
Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai
Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Sidra, Fatima all but secure world cup spot for Pak4 hours ago
-
Sahibzada Farhan’s blazing century powers Islamabad United to thumping win over Zalmi5 hours ago
-
Hockey, table tennis competitions held under Derajaat Festival12 hours ago
-
Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to register first win in PSL 101 day ago
-
Nimra to lead Pak women blind cricket team for its first-ever int’l tour to Australia1 day ago
-
Women’s softball event from May 31 day ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 04 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Will Win2 days ago
-
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets2 days ago
-
Minister congratulates Noor Zaman on winning U-23 World Squash Championship2 days ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 03 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will Win2 days ago
-
HBL PSL 10: Ben McDermott, Saad Baig join Karachi Kings3 days ago
-
Quetta Gladiators beat Peshawar Zalmi by 80 runs in PSL 10 second match3 days ago