Open Menu

Hockey Training Camp Underway

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 03, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Hockey training camp underway

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :The training camp of national players, under the auspices of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), in preparations for the Asian Games, was underway at the Naseer Banda Hockey Stadium of the Pakistan sports Complex.

According to Camp commandant and head coach Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh, the players were training in morning and evening sessions in the camp.

The selected team from the players would feature in the Asian Games to be played in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8.

He said a lot of players were new in the camp and were preparing hard for the mega event. To a question, he said he was fully satisfied with the facilities, accommodation, food, and other amenities provided by the Pakistan Sports board (PSB). The hostel employees were also very cooperating, he added.

The 36 players participating in the camp from all over the country include Goalkeepers: Akmal Hussain (Wapda), Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan (Mari Petroleum), Waqar (Wapda), Ali Raza (Punjab), Abdullah Sheikh (Sindh), Defenders: Muhammad Abdullah (Mari Petroleum), Arbaaz Ahmed (Mari Petroleum), M Sufyan Khan (KP), Aqeel Ahmed (WAPDA), Bilal Aslam (Customs), Midfielders: Osama Bashir (PAF), M Murtaza Yaqoob (Wapda), Arbaaz Ayaz (Sindh), Ehtisham Aslam.

(Mari Petroleum), M Baqir (Punjab), M Nadeem Khan (KP), Mohammad Imran (PAF), Syed Shahbaz Haider (Navy), Forwards: Rana Abdul Waheed (Wapda), Mohammad Imad (Customs), Afraz (Mari Petroleum), Roman (Wapda), Arshad Liaquat (Mari Petroleum), Abdul Qayyum (Customs), Abdul Rahman (Wapda), Waqar Ali (Mari Petroleum), Muhammad Arsalan (Punjab), M Umar Bhatta (Wapda), Abdul Hanan Shahid (Wapda), M Shahzeb Khan (Customs), Abdul Wahab (Sindh), Zakaria Hayat (Navy), Basharat Ali (Navy), Rana Waleed (Punjab), Hamza Fayyaz (Punjab) and Abdul Rehman (PAF).

\778

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Hockey Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Punjab China WAPDA Hangzhou September October Event All From Asia Coach Mari Petroleum Company Limited

Recent Stories

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agri ..

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation publishes ..

27 minutes ago
 Arab Youth Center concludes second ‘Negotiation ..

Arab Youth Center concludes second ‘Negotiation Skills Bootcamp’

41 minutes ago
 COP28 provides a fresh opportunity to further unit ..

COP28 provides a fresh opportunity to further unite global efforts to reduce car ..

42 minutes ago
 MoIAT, Ajman CSR organize a workshop on COP 28 for ..

MoIAT, Ajman CSR organize a workshop on COP 28 for the private sector

1 hour ago
 DEWA commissioned 7 new 132 kV transmission substa ..

DEWA commissioned 7 new 132 kV transmission substations in the first half of 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed and Deputy Prime Minister of Al ..

Abdullah bin Zayed and Deputy Prime Minister of Albania discuss prospects for bi ..

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2023

5 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIHEX 2023

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIHEX 2023

12 hours ago
 UAE win FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

UAE win FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Riders &amp; Juniors for 4th ..

14 hours ago
 Hot, partly cloudy weather predicted for Lahore ci ..

Hot, partly cloudy weather predicted for Lahore city

14 hours ago
 IPP welcomes ECP decision to reduce time period fo ..

IPP welcomes ECP decision to reduce time period for delimitation

14 hours ago

More Stories From Sports