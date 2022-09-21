UrduPoint.com

Hockey Trials Held Under PM Youth Talent Hunt Program In Mardan

Muhammad Rameez Published September 21, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Hockey trials held under PM Youth Talent Hunt program in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :As a part of Prime Minister's Youth Talent Hunt program, hockey trials for girls were held at Gen. Ehsan Sports Complex Mardan on Wednesday.

Advocate Saima Jaffari, provincial vice president PML-N Women Wing was also present on this occasion which were participated by 88 girls while 25 players were short listed.

Director sports, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Mariyyah Sameen told that 25 players would be short-listed for the camp to be setup under qualified coaches in five different regions including Swat, Hazara, Mardan, Bannu and Peshawar.

She said soon after completion the trials in all five regions across KP would be organized under qualified coaches, followed by Hockey League.

She also lauded Director General Higher education Commission (HEC) for extending all out support to Directorate of Sports Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University holding the women trials across KP while the Men trials would be organized by University of Peshawar.

Talent hunt programs were ongoing across the country under the supervision of Special Assistant of the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Shaza Fatimah. After selecting the best players, matches will be held between them.

Mariyyah Samin said that due to flood situation, the trials have been rescheduled and now after trials in Mardan on September 21-22 at 9.00 a.m to 3.00 pm, similarly the trials in Hazara districts will be organized on September 29-30 from 9.00 a.m to 3.00 p.m at Abbottabad Police Hockey ground wherein players between 15 to 25 years from all districts of Hazara would participate.

Related Topics

Hockey Peshawar Bannu Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Benazir Bhutto Sports Martyrs Shaheed Abbottabad Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Flood Swat Mardan September Women HEC All From Best P

Recent Stories

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

55 minutes ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

2 hours ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

2 hours ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs concludes training with French Custo ..

Dubai Customs concludes training with French Customs

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.