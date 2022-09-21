Hockey trials held under PM Youth Talent Hunt program in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :As a part of Prime Minister's Youth Talent Hunt program, hockey trials for girls were held at Gen. Ehsan Sports Complex Mardan on Wednesday.

Advocate Saima Jaffari, provincial vice president PML-N Women Wing was also present on this occasion which were participated by 88 girls while 25 players were short listed.

Director sports, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Mariyyah Sameen told that 25 players would be short-listed for the camp to be setup under qualified coaches in five different regions including Swat, Hazara, Mardan, Bannu and Peshawar.

She said soon after completion the trials in all five regions across KP would be organized under qualified coaches, followed by Hockey League.

She also lauded Director General Higher education Commission (HEC) for extending all out support to Directorate of Sports Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University holding the women trials across KP while the Men trials would be organized by University of Peshawar.

Talent hunt programs were ongoing across the country under the supervision of Special Assistant of the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Shaza Fatimah. After selecting the best players, matches will be held between them.

Mariyyah Samin said that due to flood situation, the trials have been rescheduled and now after trials in Mardan on September 21-22 at 9.00 a.m to 3.00 pm, similarly the trials in Hazara districts will be organized on September 29-30 from 9.00 a.m to 3.00 p.m at Abbottabad Police Hockey ground wherein players between 15 to 25 years from all districts of Hazara would participate.