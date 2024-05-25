Hockey Trials On Sunday For Selection Of Divisional Team
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 25, 2024 | 07:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) The Divisional sports Department would organise hockey trials at Hockey Stadium Faisalabad on Sunday evening for selection of divisional team.
Divisional Sports Officer Chaudhry Tariq Nazir said here on Saturday that the trials would commence at 4 p.m.
and the selected teams would participate in Punjab Hockey Championship scheduled to be held at Lahore under the aegis of Directorate General Sports & Youth Affairs Punjab from June 4 to 6, 2024.
He said that the hockey players belonging to Faisalabad division would be eligible to participate in the trials. All the players who had participated in any tournament from any department would not be eligible for these trials.
The candidates however should bring their original CNICs along with its photocopy and 2 passport size photos for participating in the trials, he advised.
Recent Stories
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA
KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024
More Stories From Sports
-
Rana vows to revive sports in Pakistan53 minutes ago
-
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match60 minutes ago
-
PM Youth Talent Hunt National Handball League-2024 begins1 hour ago
-
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 20242 hours ago
-
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast3 hours ago
-
Two-day Sports Festival concluded at Central Jail Haripur4 hours ago
-
Trials for U-23 KP Games: Malakand Region Boys, Girls trials completed6 hours ago
-
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoint fans7 hours ago
-
1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Championship to commence from May 30th8 hours ago
-
1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Championship from May 3021 hours ago
-
Vendrame breaks away to win Giro stage 19, as Pogacar cruises21 hours ago
-
Pakistan announce pace-heavy 15-member ICC T20 World Cup squad22 hours ago