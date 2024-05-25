Hockey trials on Sunday for selection of divisional team

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) The Divisional sports Department would organise hockey trials at Hockey Stadium Faisalabad on Sunday evening for selection of divisional team.

Divisional Sports Officer Chaudhry Tariq Nazir said here on Saturday that the trials would commence at 4 p.m.

and the selected teams would participate in Punjab Hockey Championship scheduled to be held at Lahore under the aegis of Directorate General Sports & Youth Affairs Punjab from June 4 to 6, 2024.

He said that the hockey players belonging to Faisalabad division would be eligible to participate in the trials. All the players who had participated in any tournament from any department would not be eligible for these trials.

The candidates however should bring their original CNICs along with its photocopy and 2 passport size photos for participating in the trials, he advised.