UrduPoint.com

Hockey Trials Under 'PM Youth Talent Hunt' Begin

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 23, 2022 | 06:35 PM

Hockey trials under 'PM Youth Talent Hunt' begin

Hockey trials under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Youth Talent Hunt Programme kicked off on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Hockey trials under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Youth Talent Hunt Programme kicked off on Tuesday.

The two-day trials, for both men and women, are being held simultaneously at two different venues. The venue for men's trials was AstroTurf of Islamia College Ground, and that for women's trials was Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda.

Director Sports UoP Bahre Karam and Maria Samin Jan are supervising the trials.

Ex-MPA and President of PML-Nawaz's Women's youth wing Amina Sardan, focal person of the PML-Nawaz's women wing Faiza Malik Advocate, Project Director of the talent hunt programme Rafaqat Ali Naz, Coordinator Youth Affairs for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Muhammad Arif Rawan, President of KP Hockey Association Syed Zahir Shah, Member Selection Committee Zia Ur Rehman Binori, Deputy Director Sports Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Maria Samin Jan, AD and Game Coordinator Rozneen and Najma Qazi were also present.

Amina said that it was heartening to see a large number of girls participating in the trials.

"I am grateful for organizing such an excellent event, because through such activities the hidden talent of youth can be revealed, and the country and the nation can be glorified.

"In today's social media era, it is commendable to attract girls towards positive activities and to populate sports fields", she said.

Project Director HEC Rafafat Ali Naz said that the prime objective of the talent hunt programme was to find out new talent from across the country. It included 12 men's and 10 women's games. The hockey trials were also a part of it, he added.

He said that the HEC was trying its best to ensure the selection of athletes on the basis of merit in the games because selection on merit alone could provide opportunities to win medals at the national and international levels.

Rafafat said that new talent would emerge as a result of the programme, and the talented youth would take the country to heights of glory.

Arif said that both men and women aged 15 years to 25 years were eligible to participate.

Related Topics

Hockey Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Benazir Bhutto Sports Martyrs Shaheed Social Media Charsadda Women HEC Event From Best Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Four arrested for abusing woman

Four arrested for abusing woman

54 seconds ago
 Moscow Says Washington's Reaction to Dugina's Murd ..

Moscow Says Washington's Reaction to Dugina's Murder Discrediting US Human Right ..

55 seconds ago
 Police accelerate campaign against professional be ..

Police accelerate campaign against professional beggars; arrest 45

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister to announce big relief for masses, ..

Prime Minister to announce big relief for masses, business community: Marriyum A ..

2 minutes ago
 101 new cases of coronavirus with two deaths repor ..

101 new cases of coronavirus with two deaths reported in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi records 0.86 per cent Corona positivity ..

Rawalpindi records 0.86 per cent Corona positivity rate

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.