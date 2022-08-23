Hockey trials under 'PM Youth Talent Hunt' begin

Hockey trials under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Youth Talent Hunt Programme kicked off on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Hockey trials under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Youth Talent Hunt Programme kicked off on Tuesday.

The two-day trials, for both men and women, are being held simultaneously at two different venues. The venue for men's trials was AstroTurf of Islamia College Ground, and that for women's trials was Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda.

Director Sports UoP Bahre Karam and Maria Samin Jan are supervising the trials.

Ex-MPA and President of PML-Nawaz's Women's youth wing Amina Sardan, focal person of the PML-Nawaz's women wing Faiza Malik Advocate, Project Director of the talent hunt programme Rafaqat Ali Naz, Coordinator Youth Affairs for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Muhammad Arif Rawan, President of KP Hockey Association Syed Zahir Shah, Member Selection Committee Zia Ur Rehman Binori, Deputy Director Sports Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Maria Samin Jan, AD and Game Coordinator Rozneen and Najma Qazi were also present.

Amina said that it was heartening to see a large number of girls participating in the trials.

"I am grateful for organizing such an excellent event, because through such activities the hidden talent of youth can be revealed, and the country and the nation can be glorified.

"In today's social media era, it is commendable to attract girls towards positive activities and to populate sports fields", she said.

Project Director HEC Rafafat Ali Naz said that the prime objective of the talent hunt programme was to find out new talent from across the country. It included 12 men's and 10 women's games. The hockey trials were also a part of it, he added.

He said that the HEC was trying its best to ensure the selection of athletes on the basis of merit in the games because selection on merit alone could provide opportunities to win medals at the national and international levels.

Rafafat said that new talent would emerge as a result of the programme, and the talented youth would take the country to heights of glory.

Arif said that both men and women aged 15 years to 25 years were eligible to participate.