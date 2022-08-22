Hockey trials under 'PM Youth Talent Hunt' to begin on Aug 23

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Under the 'Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Programme', hockey trials for men and women will be commencing from August 23.

Trials for men will be held at the AstroTurf of Islamia College ground, and for women at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Charsadda.

This was stated by University of Peshawar Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Idrees, while addressing a press briefing here on Monday.

HEC Coordinator Youth Affairs for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Muhammad Arif Rawan, Director General Sports of University of Peshawar Bahre Karam and Deputy Director Sports of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Maria Samin Jan were also present.

Both Bahre Karam and Maria Samin Jan will be supervising the trials. They also visited the venues for trials.

Arif said that men and women aged 15 years to 25 years would be eligible to participate in the trials.

He said that it was possible due to the efforts of Engineer Amir Muqam, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Heritage, Culture and Sports Division who wanted to bring the youth of the country toward healthy sports activities.

The aspirants, both male and female, have been advised to bring their Form-B/CNIC, two passport size photos, certificate of the last education qualification, if any, to ascertain their age.

A trials committee, headed by Bahre Karam, includes Maria Samin (Female), Olympian Rahim Khan and two members from Central Punjab University and University of the Punjab.

Arif said that Maria Samin was nominated by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) as head of the women hockey trials under the talent hunt programme, while Bahre Karam would be looking after the overall affairs.

He said that soon after the trials Prime Minister Youth Hockey League would also be conducted, first at the provincial level wherein all the selected players from Bannu, Peshawar, Mardan, Hazara and Swat would make a team to represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National Hockey League, and later on at the national level wherein 25 teams would take part.

Apart from hockey, trials would also be organized, for both men and women, for: table tennis, badminton, volleyball, cricket, squash and judo.

About Hockey trials, he said, after Peshawar and Charsadda on August 23-24, similar trials would be organized at Mardan Sports Complex on August 27-28. Likewise, in Swat on August 31 and September 1 at Makan Bagh, Mingora Hockey Ground, in Hazara on September 4-5, at Abbottabad Police Hockey Ground, and Bannu on September 8-9 at Qazi Mohib Hockey Complex.

Bahre Karam termed the trials very vital for the promotion of hockey in the KP in particular, and in the country in general. He said without promotion of hockey at the grassroot level, Pakistan could not achieve its lost glory in the world of hockey.