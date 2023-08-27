Open Menu

Hockey Women Jr WC 2023 In November

Muhammad Rameez Published August 27, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Hockey Women Jr WC 2023 in November

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :The 10th edition of the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup 2023 would run from November 29 to December 10 at the National Stadium sports Park in Santiago, Chile.

The 16 teams in the hunt for the gold medal know their pools and the opponents that stand between them and the ultimate glory. The officials were set and ready to ensure a smooth-running and fairly contested tournament, said a press release.

All 16 teams that have qualified for the event were placed into their respective pools earlier this year, on June 22, at the official launch ceremony of the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup Chile 2023.

This would be the third FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup to be played in the city, which has previously played host to the event in 2005 and 2016.

The World Cup would begin on November 29 with 12 teams in action on the opening day! Pool B action, with Korea taking on Zimbabwe, will get the event underway.

High octane clashes between Netherlands and Australia, India and Canada, Argentina and Spain, Germany and Belgium would follow, before hosts Chile play the final match of the opening day against South Africa.

Hockey has shown itself to be greatly popular with the fans in Chile, which has been further enhanced by the great strides made by the Chilean women's and men's senior teams, with both making impressive debuts at the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup in 2022 and the FIH Hockey Men's World Cup 2023, respectively.

\778

Related Topics

India Hockey World Australia Sports Canada Germany Santiago Argentina Spain Belgium South Africa Chile Zimbabwe Netherlands June November December Women 2016 Gold Event From

Recent Stories

UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#0 ..

UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#039; on Monday

42 minutes ago
 Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Cl ..

Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Clean Energy inspires countries ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at ..

Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at Bochum

15 hours ago
 Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi bil ..

Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi billion land scam case

15 hours ago
Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minis ..

Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minister

15 hours ago
 Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Pri ..

Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Prix pole

15 hours ago
 Australia warm-up a 'first step' to Rugby World Cu ..

Australia warm-up a 'first step' to Rugby World Cup for Dupont's France

15 hours ago
 Several Spanish women's team staff, not coach Vild ..

Several Spanish women's team staff, not coach Vilda, offer to quit over Rubiales ..

15 hours ago
 'Proud' Fiji defeat England for first time to send ..

'Proud' Fiji defeat England for first time to send World Cup warning

15 hours ago
 Two killed, 10 injured on road

Two killed, 10 injured on road

15 hours ago

More Stories From Sports