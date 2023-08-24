The 10th edition of the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup 2023 would run from November 29 to December 10 at the National Stadium Sports Park in Santiago, Chile

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The 10th edition of the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup 2023 would run from November 29 to December 10 at the National Stadium sports Park in Santiago, Chile.

The 16 teams in the hunt for the gold medal know their pools and the opponents that stand between them and the ultimate glory. The officials were set and ready to ensure a smooth-running and fairly contested tournament, said a press release.

All 16 teams that have qualified for the event were placed into their respective pools earlier this year, on June 22, at the official launch ceremony of the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup Chile 2023.

This would be the third FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup to be played in the city, which has previously played host to the event in 2005 and 2016.

The World Cup would begin on November 29 with 12 teams in action on opening day! Pool B action, with Korea taking on Zimbabwe, will get the event underway.

High octane clashes between Netherlands and Australia, India and Canada, Argentina and Spain, Germany and Belgium would follow, before hosts Chile play the final match of the opening day against South Africa.

Hockey has shown itself to be greatly popular with the fans in Chile, which has been further enhanced by the great strides made by the Chilean women's and men's senior teams, with both making impressive debuts at the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup in 2022 and the FIH Hockey Men's World Cup 2023, respectively.