Hockey world poorer without Naveed Alam: Ramiz Raja

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistani cricket Commentator and former Cricketer Ramiz Raja Tuesday said that former Hockey Olympian Naveed Alam was a person, who wore his heart on his sleeve.

He said, "Hockey world is poorer without him.

"Ramiz Raja said that he is sad to hear the passing away of the former Olympian Naveed.

"Shared great laughing moments with him," he said adding that the deceased tore into opposition displaying great valour in the field.