Hockey5s Pan American Cups from June 4

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The best Pan American hockey5s teams, in both men's and women's category, would gather in Kingston, Jamaica for the Hockey5s Pan American Cups (PAC) with three spots, in each gender, up for grabs in the inaugural FIH Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024 from June 4 to 11.

Panama, USA, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Paraguay and Trinidad and Tobago would join hosts Jamaica in both men's and women's tournaments, with Puerto Rico (men), Uruguay (women) and Brazil (women) rounding out the competing teams, with 8 sides playing in the men's tournament and 9 teams in the women's, said a press release.

The women's competition would get underway on the afternoon of June 4 with Paraguay taking on Costa Rica, while the men's competition will get underway later on the same afternoon with Guatemala taking on Paraguay in the opening encounter.

The teams would be split into two pools in each competition. In the men's competition Jamaica, Panama, Puerto Rico and USA will play in Pool A, while Costa Rica, Guatemala, Paraguay and Trinidad & Tobago are placed in Pool B. In the women's competition Costa Rica, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay and USA are placed in Pool A, while Brazil, Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago and Uruguay will compete in Pool B.

Each team in the pool stage would play other teams in the pool once. The top four teams in both pools will qualify for the cross-overs. The winning teams from the crossovers will qualify for the semi-finals. The losing semi-finalists will play in the bronze medal match. The two finalists and the bronze medalists in each gender will qualify for the corresponding FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024.

The inaugural edition of the FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024 will be played in Muscat, Oman from 24-31 January 2024, with 16 teams competing in both men's and women's tournaments.

In the men's competition Netherlands, Poland and Switzerland from Europe, and Egypt, Kenya and Nigeria from Africa have qualified for the World Cup, alongside hosts Oman. Apart from the three qualifiers from Pan America, three teams from Oceania and Asia will also qualify for the World Cup.

In the women's competition Namibia, South Africa and Zambia from Africa have qualified for the World Cup, alongside hosts Oman. Apart from the three qualifiers from Pan America, three teams from Europe, Oceania and Asia will also qualify for the World Cup.