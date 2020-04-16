UrduPoint.com
Hogg Names Haris In Top 5 Yorker Specialists

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 04:12 PM

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has named emerging Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf in his top five yorker specialists in the world cricket right now

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has named emerging Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf in his top five yorker specialists in the world cricket right now.

While answering the question on Twitter as quoted by a private news channel, Hogg placed Haris along with Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Sri Lankan veteran Lasith Malinga, England's Chris Jordan and Australian spearhead Mitchell Starc.

Haris has emerged as one of the finest young bowlers after his extraordinary performances in Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) for Melbourne stars where he picked 20 wickets in 10 matches along with a hattrick against Sydney Thunders at Melbourne. He made his Twenty20 debut against Bangladesh in Lahore earlier this year

