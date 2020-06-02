Hogg sees Abbas as leading wicket-taker in Pak-England series

Australia's former left-arm wrist spin bowler Brad Hogg, believes Pakistan's fast-bowler Mohammad Abbas would be the leading wicket-taker in the Men in Green's upcoming tour of England which was scheduled for August

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Australia's former left-arm wrist spin bowler Brad Hogg, believes Pakistan's fast-bowler Mohammad Abbas would be the leading wicket-taker in the Men in Green's upcoming tour of England which was scheduled for August.

Hogg, in a tweet on Tuesday, made a bold prediction claiming that Abbas would be the leading wicket-taker in the upcoming tour.

The 49-year-old made this prediction while responding to a tweet about a possible playing XI for Pakistan against England on their home turf.

"Mohammad Abbas leading wicket-taker for the tour. #Cricket #PCB #Abbas" Hogg tweeted as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

Abbas has been a revelation for Pakistan in Test cricket picking up 75 wickets in just 18 matches with an extraordinary average of 20.8. His significance was further enhanced after the early Test retirements of fast-bowlers Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz. Abbas now heads a relatively green yet talented bowling line-up that is tasked to take on the world.