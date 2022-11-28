UrduPoint.com

Holdener And Swenn-Larsson Share Victory In World Cup Slalom

Muhammad Rameez Published November 28, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Holdener and Swenn-Larsson share victory in World Cup slalom

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Switzerland's Wendy Holdener and Sweden's Anna Swenn-Larsson shared victory on Sunday in a dramatic women's World Cup slalom after they both crossed the finish line in 1:42.97.

American Mikaela Shiffrin, who had won on the Vermont slope on all five occasions she has competed, finished in fifth place 0.59 seconds behind the tied pair -- both first time World Cup winners in slalom.

The course began to break up during the second run leading to some slow times for many of the contenders.

Austria's Katharina Truppe was third, 0.22 seconds off the winning pace while Olympic slalom champion Petra Vlhova of Slovakia was fourth.

Holdener, who won bronze in slalom at the Beijing Winter Olympics, had never won a World Cup slalom while it was Swenn-Larsson's first ever victory on the circuit.

Shiffrin put herself in prime position for victory after posting the fastest time in the first run -- finishing 0.21 seconds ahead of Holdener.

But with the course deteriorating, Franziska Gritsch of Austria, who was 30th in the first run and first out in the second leg, watched as 20 skiers could not better her time.

Racer after racer found they could not maintain momentum in the flats in the lower sections while the Austrian watched on almost in disbelief.

Gritsch, who posted the fastest time on the second run, finished eighth while her Austrian team-mate Katharina Liensberger, third after the first leg, skied out early into her run.

It was an indication of how difficult the course had become that Shiffrin's second run was 2.86 seconds slower than her first effort.

Shiffrin who won both the opening slalom events at Levi, Finland last week refused to blame conditions.

"Wendy and Anna finally got their first win and it is tied - it is a pretty special day actually," said the American.

"It felt like the conditions were OK but some spots I gave maybe a little bit of respect because of the tracks but it was quite good and no different for me than it was for Wendy, Swenn-Larsson or Petra," she said.

