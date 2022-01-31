Holder takes four wickets in four balls as Windies win England series

Bridgetown, Barbados, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Jason Holder took four wickets in four balls during a dramatic last over as the West Indies beat England by 17 runs in the fifth and deciding Twenty20 international on Sunday for a 3-2 series win.

England needed 20 runs to reach a target of 180 when Barbados all-rounder Holder began to bowl the final over of their innings at his Kensington Oval home ground.

The paceman removed Chris Jordan and Sam Billings with his second and third legitimate deliveries of the over via the aid of catches at deep midwicket by substitute fielder Hayden Walsh Jr.

Former West Indies captain Holder then had Adil Rashid taken at deep square leg before ending the match when he bowled Saqib Mahmood, both batsmen out for golden ducks, as England were dismissed for 162.