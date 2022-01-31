UrduPoint.com

Holder Takes Four Wickets In Four Balls As Windies Win England Series

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 31, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Holder takes four wickets in four balls as Windies win England series

Bridgetown, Barbados, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Jason Holder took four wickets in four balls during a dramatic last over as the West Indies beat England by 17 runs in the fifth and deciding Twenty20 international on Sunday for a 3-2 series win.

England needed 20 runs to reach a target of 180 when Barbados all-rounder Holder began to bowl the final over of their innings at his Kensington Oval home ground.

The paceman removed Chris Jordan and Sam Billings with his second and third legitimate deliveries of the over via the aid of catches at deep midwicket by substitute fielder Hayden Walsh Jr.

Former West Indies captain Holder then had Adil Rashid taken at deep square leg before ending the match when he bowled Saqib Mahmood, both batsmen out for golden ducks, as England were dismissed for 162.

Related Topics

Rashid Barbados Sam Billings Sunday Gold

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalanda ..

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

14 hours ago
 PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2022

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

24 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

1 day ago
 Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battal ..

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>