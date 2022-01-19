UrduPoint.com

Holders Dortmund Dumped Out Of German Cup By Second-tier St Pauli

Muhammad Rameez Published January 19, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Hamburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Holders Borussia Dortmund were dumped out of the German Cup on Tuesday after a shock 2-1 defeat at second division side St Pauli in their last 16 tie.

The hosts took an early lead through Togo striker Etienne Amenyido, then Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel scored an own goal.

Star striker Erling Haaland gave Dortmund hope by converting a second-half penalty, but the visitors failed to force an equaliser.

The result means neither Dortmund nor Bayern Munich, who suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat at Borussia Moenchengladbach in the previous round in October, will be in the quarter-final draw for the first time since 2006/07.

St Pauli, currently top of the second Bundesliga table, were ahead after four minutes when Amenyido got in between Dortmund captain Marco Reus and Manuel Akanji to convert a cross.

Amenyido's shocked expression during his celebrations showed he could barely believe his luck while there were ashen faces in the Dortmund defence.

The away side's problems were compounded when they were 2-0 down at half-time after midfielder Axel Witsel turned the ball into his own net just before the break while trying to block a cross to Amenyido.

Dortmund grabbed a lifeline when Mats Hummels' pass clipped the outstretched arm of St Pauli defender Jakov Medic in the box and Haaland converted the resulting penalty just before the hour mark.

Dortmund pushed for an equaliser with Reus and Donyell Malen both squandering chances.

Earlier, Bundesliga club Cologne also crashed out against second-tier opposition after losing a penalty shoot-out 4-3 at home to Hamburg.

In curious scenes, Cologne midfielder Florian Kainz hit the net with his crucial final spot-kick but it was ruled out because he touched the ball twice which sent Hamburg through.

There had already been dramatic scenes in extra time when Cologne striker Anthony Modeste converted a last-gasp penalty to equalise in the 122nd minute and cancel out a Robert Glatzel goal.

Hamburg will be joined in the last eight by fellow second-tier club Karlsruher after their 1-0 win at third division 1860 Munich.

