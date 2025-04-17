Holder’s heroics propel Islamabad United to dominant win over Multan Sultans

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Jason Holder delivered a sensational all-round performance to help Islamabad United crush Multan Sultans by 47 runs in a high-octane Pakistan Super League clash.

After being asked to bat first, United posted a commanding 202/6 in their 20 overs, thanks to solid contributions from the top order and a blistering cameo from Holder at the death. Sahibzada Farhan (53 off 35) laid the foundation with a fluent half-century, while Colin Munro smashed 48 off just 25 balls, keeping the scoreboard ticking at a rapid rate.

However, it was Jason Holder’s late fireworks that truly took the innings beyond reach. The West Indian all-rounder blasted an unbeaten 32 off just 14 deliveries, peppered with three boundaries and two sixes at a staggering strike rate of 228.57.

His power-hitting in the final overs proved vital in pushing the total beyond the psychological 200-mark.

Chasing 203, Multan Sultans faltered despite a brisk 38 from captain Mohammad Rizwan and 32 from Iftikhar Ahmed.

The Islamabad bowling attack, led by none other than Holder, kept striking at crucial junctures.

Holder was virtually unplayable with the ball, returning match-winning figures of 4 for 25 in his four overs. His scalps included the dangerous Kamran Ghulam, David Willey, Usama Mir and Mohammad Hasnain — breaking the back of Sultans’ middle and lower order. The tall pacer used variations, pace and bounce to devastating effect, earning him the Player of the Match honours.

Imad Wasim chipped in with 2 for 33, while Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith and Muhammad Shahzad all grabbed a wicket each to ensure Multan were bowled out for 155 in 18.4 overs.

With this emphatic win, Islamabad United continues to build momentum in the tournament, with Jason Holder’s brilliance marking him as a key asset in their campaign.