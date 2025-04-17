Holder’s Heroics Propel Islamabad United To Dominant Win Over Multan Sultans
Muhammad Rameez Published April 17, 2025 | 01:40 AM
RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Jason Holder delivered a sensational all-round performance to help Islamabad United crush Multan Sultans by 47 runs in a high-octane Pakistan Super League clash.
After being asked to bat first, United posted a commanding 202/6 in their 20 overs, thanks to solid contributions from the top order and a blistering cameo from Holder at the death. Sahibzada Farhan (53 off 35) laid the foundation with a fluent half-century, while Colin Munro smashed 48 off just 25 balls, keeping the scoreboard ticking at a rapid rate.
However, it was Jason Holder’s late fireworks that truly took the innings beyond reach. The West Indian all-rounder blasted an unbeaten 32 off just 14 deliveries, peppered with three boundaries and two sixes at a staggering strike rate of 228.57.
His power-hitting in the final overs proved vital in pushing the total beyond the psychological 200-mark.
Chasing 203, Multan Sultans faltered despite a brisk 38 from captain Mohammad Rizwan and 32 from Iftikhar Ahmed.
The Islamabad bowling attack, led by none other than Holder, kept striking at crucial junctures.
Holder was virtually unplayable with the ball, returning match-winning figures of 4 for 25 in his four overs. His scalps included the dangerous Kamran Ghulam, David Willey, Usama Mir and Mohammad Hasnain — breaking the back of Sultans’ middle and lower order. The tall pacer used variations, pace and bounce to devastating effect, earning him the Player of the Match honours.
Imad Wasim chipped in with 2 for 33, while Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith and Muhammad Shahzad all grabbed a wicket each to ensure Multan were bowled out for 155 in 18.4 overs.
With this emphatic win, Islamabad United continues to build momentum in the tournament, with Jason Holder’s brilliance marking him as a key asset in their campaign.
Recent Stories
Roadmap to improve metabolic health for all white paper unveiled during Abu Dhab ..
Industry-first travel content creator college launched in Dubai
25 killed in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip
President of Chad arrives in UAE on official visit
HBL PSL 10: Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by 47 runs
UAE, Chad sign agreement to build Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Hospital; dialysis ..
Hamdan bin Zayed visits Sir Bani Yas Island; reviews development, tourism plans
South Asia to grow 6.5% in 2025, as global growth slumps to 2.3%: UN trade agenc ..
PMLN politically divide Malakand division in two parts
Inter Milan v Bayern Munich Champions League starting line-ups
Pakistan, Russia reaffirm commitment to strategic stability at 15th Consultative ..
Zverev joins Shelton in Munich ATP quarters
More Stories From Sports
-
Holder’s heroics propel Islamabad United to dominant win over Multan Sultans6 minutes ago
-
HBL PSL 10: Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by 47 runs55 minutes ago
-
Inter Milan v Bayern Munich Champions League starting line-ups2 hours ago
-
Zverev joins Shelton in Munich ATP quarters2 hours ago
-
Fawad Ali reflects on debut, Journey from Talent Hunt to PSL2 hours ago
-
Zverev joins Shelton in Munich ATP quarters3 hours ago
-
Pakistan women blind cricket team off to Australia3 hours ago
-
Onana to return in goal for Man Utd against Lyon: Amorim4 hours ago
-
Sindh women's softball team trials on April 20 in Karachi5 hours ago
-
Sindh girls hockey team trials conclude, 35 players selected for National Games Training Camp7 hours ago
-
All qualification scenarios at ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier7 hours ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 07 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will Win7 hours ago