UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Holders Portugal Drawn With France And Germany At Euro 2020

Muhammad Rameez 23 seconds ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 11:49 PM

Holders Portugal drawn with France and Germany at Euro 2020

Reigning European champions Portugal will come up against World Cup winners France and Germany in the standout group at Euro 2020 following Saturday's draw for the tournament in Bucharest

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Reigning European champions Portugal will come up against World Cup winners France and Germany in the standout group at Euro 2020 following Saturday's draw for the tournament in Bucharest.

Neither France nor Portugal were in Pot One for the 24-team competition being held in 12 cities across Europe, making them the teams to avoid for the top seeds.

The section, Group F, will be completed by one of the winners of the play-offs to be played next March.

Related Topics

World Europe France Germany Bucharest Portugal Euro March 2020 Top

Recent Stories

Vintage car rally promotes soft image of Pakistan: ..

25 seconds ago

Bordeaux down Racing at 'community hall'

26 seconds ago

England to face Croatia, Czechs in Euro 2020 group ..

28 seconds ago

Blow to Merkel coalition as ally loses SPD leaders ..

31 seconds ago

Prime Minister, Punjab Chief Minister take notice ..

12 minutes ago

US says will 'protect its interests' at climate co ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.