Holders Spain To Face Netherlands In Nations League Quarters
Muhammad Rameez Published November 22, 2024 | 11:29 PM
European champions Spain will play the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the Nations League, while Friday's draw pitted Germany against Italy in another last-eight clash
Spain won the last edition of the Nations League after beating Croatia on penalties in the final. They also finished runners-up in the 2020-21 tournament.
In the other quarter-finals, France take on Croatia in a repeat of the 2018 World Cup final and Portugal go up against Denmark.
"At this stage of the competition all opponents are tough," said Spain coach Luis de la Fuente.
"It's been a while since we faced the Netherlands, who have great players, a great team, which was knocked out in the semi-finals of the Euros. It will be difficult, as it would have been against anyone."
The Spanish federation is considering the possibility of staging the second leg in Valencia to raise funds for those affected by the recent floods.
The winners of the Spain-Netherlands tie will advance to a semi-final against either France or Croatia.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal could await Germany or Italy in the other last-four encounter.
Portugal won the inaugural edition in 2019 before France won the title two years later.
This is the first version to feature quarter-finals, involving the top two from each group in League A.
"I'm looking forward to it, they (Italy) are a great opponent," said Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann. "(It is) always good to compete with the best teams."
The quarter-final ties will be played over two legs from March 20-23 next year. The semi-finals are scheduled for June 4-5 with the final set for June 8 at a venue yet to be decided.
Belgium must beat Ukraine in their play-off to stay in League A, while Scotland take on Euro 2004 champions Greece. The other League A/B play-offs are Turkey against Hungary, and Austria facing Serbia.
The Republic of Ireland will play Bulgaria in their attempt to remain in League B.
