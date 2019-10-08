West Indies fast-bowling legend Michael Holding has endorsed the full return of international cricket to Pakistan saying the security here was fantastic

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :West Indies fast-bowling legend Michael Holding has endorsed the full return of international cricket to Pakistan saying the security here was fantastic.

The 65-year-old Holding, visited Pakistan as a special guest of philanthropist and entrepreneur, Dr Kashif Ansari, for Pakistan's three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

"Nothing has changed in Pakistan. The love for cricket attracts me to visit this country," jamaicaobserver quoted Holding as saying.

Holding said the security in Pakistan was fantastic. "I hope that more international teams would consider playing cricket in front of an enthusiastic crowd," he said.

He said if he had any apprehension or fear of security, he wouldn't have come to Pakistan. "I have no problem here. It was good and encouraging news that the Sri Lankans were playing international matches here," he said.

Holding said Pakistan should not be isolated from the game just because something had happened 10 years ago. "It was useful to have security precautions, which obviously are every country's priority, and Pakistan is not any different," he said.

Earlier this year, West Indies Women also contested three Twenty20 Internationals in Karachi. Holding, who was accompanied by West Indian commentator Barry Wilkinson witnessed the historic return of ODI cricket to the National Stadium.

Holding said, the country's former all-rounder and Test captain whom he faced during his playing days.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan was one of the prolific cricketers the world of cricket has witnessed. If he leads the country as same as he did the cricket team, Pakistan would be fine," he said.

Wilkinson, who has covered the last three T20 and 50-over World Cups, was impressed with the level of security, hospitality and also Pakistan's crowd which came out in their numbers to witness the matches in Karachi.

"There is an obvious energy to this crowd watching their team at home, a vibe that you don't get when they are playing in Dubai.""So to deny them of seeing their team on home turf is not fair, especially after the security requirements have passed with glowing colours," he said.