UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Holding Backs Full Return Of Int'l Cricket To Pakistan

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 04:07 PM

Holding backs full return of Int'l cricket to Pakistan

West Indies fast-bowling legend Michael Holding has endorsed the full return of international cricket to Pakistan saying the security here was fantastic

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :West Indies fast-bowling legend Michael Holding has endorsed the full return of international cricket to Pakistan saying the security here was fantastic.

The 65-year-old Holding, visited Pakistan as a special guest of philanthropist and entrepreneur, Dr Kashif Ansari, for Pakistan's three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

"Nothing has changed in Pakistan. The love for cricket attracts me to visit this country," jamaicaobserver quoted Holding as saying.

Holding said the security in Pakistan was fantastic. "I hope that more international teams would consider playing cricket in front of an enthusiastic crowd," he said.

He said if he had any apprehension or fear of security, he wouldn't have come to Pakistan. "I have no problem here. It was good and encouraging news that the Sri Lankans were playing international matches here," he said.

Holding said Pakistan should not be isolated from the game just because something had happened 10 years ago. "It was useful to have security precautions, which obviously are every country's priority, and Pakistan is not any different," he said.

Earlier this year, West Indies Women also contested three Twenty20 Internationals in Karachi. Holding, who was accompanied by West Indian commentator Barry Wilkinson witnessed the historic return of ODI cricket to the National Stadium.

Holding said, the country's former all-rounder and Test captain whom he faced during his playing days.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan was one of the prolific cricketers the world of cricket has witnessed. If he leads the country as same as he did the cricket team, Pakistan would be fine," he said.

Wilkinson, who has covered the last three T20 and 50-over World Cups, was impressed with the level of security, hospitality and also Pakistan's crowd which came out in their numbers to witness the matches in Karachi.

"There is an obvious energy to this crowd watching their team at home, a vibe that you don't get when they are playing in Dubai.""So to deny them of seeing their team on home turf is not fair, especially after the security requirements have passed with glowing colours," he said.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Cricket Imran Khan T20 Prime Minister World Sri Lanka Dubai Fine Visit Same Women From Love

Recent Stories

OIC Congratulates Tunisia on Successful Parliament ..

9 minutes ago

Some Parameters May Change in Extended Russian Gas ..

6 minutes ago

China steel future close lower

7 minutes ago

Seminar on breast cancer awareness held

7 minutes ago

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev order removal o ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) seeks PSB help ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.