Holding PSL-7 indicates Pakistan is a peaceful country: Punjab Sports Minister

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said on Tuesday said that holding of 7th edition of PSL in Pakistan was a good omen for the future of cricket in Pakistan.

He said the participation of several international star cricketers in PSL-7 indicates that Pakistan is a peaceful country for sports activities.

"Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab is establishing two High Performance Centres of cricket which will help a lot in tracing fresh cricket talent".

The Punjab Minister for Sports expressed the hope that Lahore Qalandars will win PSL titlethis year. He also congratulated Pakistan cricketers - Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi,Mohammad Rizwan and female player Fatima Sana on winning ICC Awards.