UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Holding Tokyo Olympics Not Contingent On COVID-19 Vaccine - IOC

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 05:21 PM

Holding Tokyo Olympics Not Contingent on COVID-19 Vaccine - IOC

The organization of the Summer Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo does not depend on development of a vaccine against the COVID-19 infection, John Coates, the head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) coordination commission, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The organization of the Summer Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo does not depend on development of a vaccine against the COVID-19 infection, John Coates, the head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) coordination commission, said on Wednesday.

The remark came in response to suggestions from the Japan Medical Association that it would be "difficult" to hold the Olympics without a vaccine for coronavirus. Coates noted that the suggestion of the Japanese health authorities was just an opinion.

"I saw that opinion but the advice we're getting from the World Health Organisation [WHO] says we should continue to plan for this date and that is what we're doing, and that's not contingent on a vaccine.

A vaccine would be nice. But we will just continue to be guided, as we must be, by WHO and the Japanese health authorities because in all of this, the health and wellbeing of the athletes and other participants in the Games is the number one priority," Coates said as quoted by The Guardian.

In late March, the IOC and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Organizing Committee announced the new dates for the Summer Olympics and Paralympics postponed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympic Games will take place from July 23 to August 8, 2021, and the Paralympic Games from August 24 to September 5, 2021.

Related Topics

World Nice Tokyo Japan March July August September 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian Energy Ministry Expects National Oil Outpu ..

2 minutes ago

Brazil's PDT Party Deputy Head Slams Bolsonaro Ove ..

2 minutes ago

UK Receives Over 21Mln Pieces of Protective Equipm ..

2 minutes ago

Beijing to Downgrade Currently Highest Emergency R ..

2 minutes ago

UNICEF Says 11 Children Reported to Have Died in B ..

2 minutes ago

PCB brings exciting opportunity for fans to make d ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.