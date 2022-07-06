Holland Ambassador visits National hockey stadium

Holland Ambassador to Pakistan Mr Wouter Plomp visited the National Hockey Stadium and SBP E-library here on Wednesday evening

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Holland Ambassador to Pakistan Mr Wouter Plomp visited the National Hockey Stadium and SBP E-library here on Wednesday evening.

During his visit, Dutch Ambassador Mr Wouter Plomp had meetings with Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) Mohammad Usman and Director General sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi and discussed various measures for the promotion of hockey in Pakistan.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umer Sher Chattha, Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Director Youth Affairs Syed Omair Hasan, Olympian Khawaja Junaid, Olympian Tauqeer Dar, Bilal Akram, hockey organizer Junaid Chattha and Sports board Punjab officers were also present on this occasion.

Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) Mohammad Usman and Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi also presented souvenirs to the distinguished guest on this occasion.

Mr Wouter Plomp also played hockey with young players of Kh Junaid/SBP academy at National Hockey Stadium and appreciated the enthusiasm and game skills of the budding players. Later, he also had group photographs with young boys and girls.

Speaking on the occasion, Dutch Ambassador lauded the launching of the U-13 Hockey Tournament by the Punjab govt, Commissioner Lahore. "This tournament will play a key role in the true revival of hockey in Pakistan''. He also admired the efforts of Kh Junaid Hockey Academy for the growth of the game of hockey among the young generation.

Mr Wouter Plomp said the National Hockey Stadium is a historic ground. "I'm feeling great to be here in the world's largest and fantastic hockey stadium where Holland won the Hockey World Cup in 1990 beating Pakistan in the final," he added.