UrduPoint.com

Holloway Handed Australia Debut As Rennie Makes Seven Changes

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 05, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Holloway handed Australia debut as Rennie makes seven changes

Mendoza, Argentina, Aug 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Jed Holloway is in line to make his Australia debut against Argentina this weekend after Wallabies coach Dave Rennie announced on Thursday seven changes to his side to face the Pumas.

Prop Matt Gibbon is also due to make his debut off the bench while there are injury recalls for fly-half Quade Cooper and wing Jordan Petaia.

Cooper missed the entire series against England last month -- which Australia lost 2-1 despite snapping an eight-match losing run against Eddie Jones's team -- after injuring his calf warming up for the first Test.

He replaces Noah Lolesio while Petraia returns from concussion on the right wing with Tom Wright switching to full-back and Reece Hodge dropping to the bench.

Len Ikitau comes into the centers in place of Samu Kerevi and there are four changes in the pack.

Prop Allan Alaalatoa and hooker Folau Fainga'a replace Taniela Tupou and David Porecki respectively, Darcy Swain comes in for Nick Frost at lock and Holloway gets the nod over Harry Wilson at blindside.

"We've had a strong week of preparation over here in Argentina and we are highly motivated to put on a performance that makes our supporters proud back home in Australia," Rennie said in a statement.

"It's an extremely special occasion for Jed, Matt and their families and it's up to the rest of us to make sure it's a positive memory on their Test debuts." Holloway, who would have been involved in the England series but for a calf injury, has impressed since returning to the Waratahs after a stint in Japan.

Australia (15-1) Tom Wright; Jordan Petaia, Len Ikitau, Hunter Paisami, Marika Koroibete; Quade Cooper, Nic White; Rob Valetini, Michael Hooper (capt), Jed Holloway; Matt Philip, Darcy Swain; Allan Alaalatoa, Folau Fainga'a, James Slipper Replacements:Lachlan Lonergan, Matt Gibbon, Taniela Tupou, Nick Frost, Rob Leota, Pete Samu, Jake Gordon, Reece Hodge.

Related Topics

Australia David Argentina Japan From Coach

Recent Stories

Cheika makes 9 changes as Argentina host Australia ..

Cheika makes 9 changes as Argentina host Australia

8 hours ago
 One died, 14 injured in Quetta grenade attack

One died, 14 injured in Quetta grenade attack

8 hours ago
 New Zealand v The Netherlands 1st T20 scores

New Zealand v The Netherlands 1st T20 scores

8 hours ago
 Bilawal asks int'l community to end Indian atrocit ..

Bilawal asks int'l community to end Indian atrocities in IIOJK

9 hours ago
 One killed, six injured in Quetta hand grenade att ..

One killed, six injured in Quetta hand grenade attack

9 hours ago
 Govt to fulfill legal responsibility by filing ref ..

Govt to fulfill legal responsibility by filing reference against PTI: Khawaja As ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.