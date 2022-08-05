Holloway handed Australia debut as Rennie makes seven changes

Mendoza, Argentina, Aug 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Jed Holloway is in line to make his Australia debut against Argentina this weekend after Wallabies coach Dave Rennie announced on Thursday seven changes to his side to face the Pumas.

Prop Matt Gibbon is also due to make his debut off the bench while there are injury recalls for fly-half Quade Cooper and wing Jordan Petaia.

Cooper missed the entire series against England last month -- which Australia lost 2-1 despite snapping an eight-match losing run against Eddie Jones's team -- after injuring his calf warming up for the first Test.

He replaces Noah Lolesio while Petraia returns from concussion on the right wing with Tom Wright switching to full-back and Reece Hodge dropping to the bench.

Len Ikitau comes into the centers in place of Samu Kerevi and there are four changes in the pack.

Prop Allan Alaalatoa and hooker Folau Fainga'a replace Taniela Tupou and David Porecki respectively, Darcy Swain comes in for Nick Frost at lock and Holloway gets the nod over Harry Wilson at blindside.

"We've had a strong week of preparation over here in Argentina and we are highly motivated to put on a performance that makes our supporters proud back home in Australia," Rennie said in a statement.

"It's an extremely special occasion for Jed, Matt and their families and it's up to the rest of us to make sure it's a positive memory on their Test debuts." Holloway, who would have been involved in the England series but for a calf injury, has impressed since returning to the Waratahs after a stint in Japan.

Australia (15-1) Tom Wright; Jordan Petaia, Len Ikitau, Hunter Paisami, Marika Koroibete; Quade Cooper, Nic White; Rob Valetini, Michael Hooper (capt), Jed Holloway; Matt Philip, Darcy Swain; Allan Alaalatoa, Folau Fainga'a, James Slipper Replacements:Lachlan Lonergan, Matt Gibbon, Taniela Tupou, Nick Frost, Rob Leota, Pete Samu, Jake Gordon, Reece Hodge.