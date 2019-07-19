UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Holmes Keeps The Lead As Fleetwood, Koepka Make Their Move

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 05:27 PM

Holmes keeps the lead as Fleetwood, Koepka make their move

Overnight leader J.B. Holmes maintained a slender one-shot lead from England's Tommy Fleetwood on the second day of the British Open as world number one Brooks Koepka also moved into contention

Portrush, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Overnight leader J.B. Holmes maintained a slender one-shot lead from England's Tommy Fleetwood on the second day of the British Open as world number one Brooks Koepka also moved into contention.

However, Tiger Woods seems set to miss the cut as he picked up just one shot on the front nine to move to five over par after a disastrous opening round of 78.

The highlight of Fleetwood's career so far was his starring role in Europe's victory at the Ryder Cup last year, but the world number 20 has a chance for his first major heading into the weekend as he birdied the last for a round of 67 to take the clubhouse lead on seven under.

Holmes moved from five under after his first round to eight under with birdies at the second, fifth and sixth and 12th.

Koepka has not finished outside the top two in all three majors so far this season and the American is dangerously poised after moving to five under with another solid round of 69.

Three-time major winner Jordan Speith is also in the hunt after storming up the leaderboard by picking up five shots in four holes between five and eight.

The 2017 Open champion's charge was halted by a bogey on 14 to drop back to five under in a tie for fourth.

Woods raised hopes that he could recover from a difficult opening round with his troublesome back restricting his movement in cold conditions.

The 15-time major champion was two under for the day after six holes, but a bogey at the seventh means he was still five shots off the projected cut after the front nine.

Home favourite Rory McIlroy also has a huge task to make the cut when he tees off at 1410 GMT after shooting eight over in his first round.

Related Topics

World Europe Brooks Lead Tiger Woods 2017 All From Top

Recent Stories

National Committee of &#039;Year of Tolerance&#039 ..

7 seconds ago

Powerful Blast Hits Gasification Plant in Central ..

3 minutes ago

11th Janshan-e-Dir Upper Royal Shakir Peace Sports ..

3 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

3 minutes ago

Japan to continue providing assistance to Pakistan ..

3 minutes ago

One killed, three injured while crossing railway t ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.