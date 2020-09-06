Home boy Tanak takes Estonia lead

UrduPoint.com
World champion Ott Tanak grabbed the lead on his home Rally of Estonia on Saturday, the first race in six months due to the coronavirus

Tartu, Estonia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ):World champion Ott Tanak grabbed the lead on his home Rally of Estonia on Saturday, the first race in six months due to the coronavirus.

Tanak, in a Hyundai, went to the top of the charts in the morning and never looked back.

He finished the day with an 11.7sec advantage over teammate Craig Breen with six-time champion Sebastien Ogier, in a Toyota, 28.7sec off the pace.

Ogier, the world championship leader when the series was halted in mid-March by the pandemic, saw his push hindered by a flat tyre.

Belgium's Thierry Neuville, in another Hyundai, was forced to pull out on stage seven, the afternoon's opening stage, when he lost a rear wheel.

Neuville was third at the time but his suspension was smashed when he hit a rut and bounced off a bank.

He drove five kilometres to the end of the stage on three wheels.

