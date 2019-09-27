UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Home Department Inspects Security Arrangements For Pak-Lanka T20 Series

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 08:43 PM

Home Department inspects security arrangements for Pak-Lanka T20 series

A security team of Home Department, under the leadership of Additional Secretary Internal Security Zahoor Hussain, visited Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Friday and inspected security arrangements in connection with upcoming 3-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka cricket team

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :A security team of Home Department, under the leadership of Additional Secretary Internal Security Zahoor Hussain, visited Nishtar Park sports Complex on Friday and inspected security arrangements in connection with upcoming 3-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka cricket team.

Director General (DG) Sports board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh briefed the Home Department team about various security measures, taken by the SBP for the important T20 International series against Sri Lanka.

The 3-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka cricket team will be played at Gaddafi Stadium on October 5, 7, and 9.

The Home Department team was comprised of Additional Secretary Internal Security Zahoor Hussain, Deputy Secretary Ahsan Muneer Bhatti, Manager MIS Imran and other members.

The Home Department team inspected CCTV Control Room at National Hockey Stadium, CCTV Control Room at Punjab International Swimming Complex, Nishtar Park Sports Complex's incoming and outgoing roads. The team also checked various roads and other areas of Nishtar Park Sports Complex during their visit.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh on this occasion told that strict security measures have been made in Nishtar Park Sports Complex for the cricket series against Sri Lanka. "Sports Board Punjab is fully cooperating with all departments to maintain top level security during the series." Director General Sports Punjab said the tour of Sri Lankan cricket team will obviously play a major role in restoring confidence of other top cricketing nations. "We are quite confident that other leading cricket teams will also tour Pakistan in near future after this tour," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Hockey T20 Sports Punjab Sri Lanka Visit October All Top

Recent Stories

Guterres urges donors to fill gap in UNRWA&#039;s ..

31 minutes ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Friday 27 Sep 2019

3 minutes ago

More Brussels talks as time runs out for Brexit de ..

3 minutes ago

Overseas Pakistanis Commission delegation meets mo ..

3 minutes ago

IMS launches book on Islamic Development

3 minutes ago

Verstappen outpaces Leclerc in Russian Grand Prix ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.