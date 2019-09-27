Home Department inspects security arrangements for Pak-Lanka T20 series

A security team of Home Department, under the leadership of Additional Secretary Internal Security Zahoor Hussain, visited Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Friday and inspected security arrangements in connection with upcoming 3-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka cricket team

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :A security team of Home Department, under the leadership of Additional Secretary Internal Security Zahoor Hussain, visited Nishtar Park sports Complex on Friday and inspected security arrangements in connection with upcoming 3-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka cricket team.

Director General (DG) Sports board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh briefed the Home Department team about various security measures, taken by the SBP for the important T20 International series against Sri Lanka.

The 3-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka cricket team will be played at Gaddafi Stadium on October 5, 7, and 9.

The Home Department team was comprised of Additional Secretary Internal Security Zahoor Hussain, Deputy Secretary Ahsan Muneer Bhatti, Manager MIS Imran and other members.

The Home Department team inspected CCTV Control Room at National Hockey Stadium, CCTV Control Room at Punjab International Swimming Complex, Nishtar Park Sports Complex's incoming and outgoing roads. The team also checked various roads and other areas of Nishtar Park Sports Complex during their visit.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh on this occasion told that strict security measures have been made in Nishtar Park Sports Complex for the cricket series against Sri Lanka. "Sports Board Punjab is fully cooperating with all departments to maintain top level security during the series." Director General Sports Punjab said the tour of Sri Lankan cricket team will obviously play a major role in restoring confidence of other top cricketing nations. "We are quite confident that other leading cricket teams will also tour Pakistan in near future after this tour," he added.