Home hope Lombard surges into Nedbank Challenge lead

South Africa's Zander Lombard stormed into the lead with a seven-under-par 65 in the second round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club on Friday

South Africa's Zander Lombard stormed into the lead with a seven-under-par 65 in the second round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club on Friday.

The powerfully-built 24-year-old from Pretoria, with a two-round total of 11-under-par 133, surged past fellow countryman Louis Oosthuizen, who was unable to repeat the heroics of his first-round 63.

Oosthuizen trailed Lombard by two shots after a making three birdies and three bogeys in an even-par round of 72.

Belgium's Thomas Detry was third, two strokes further adrift, after an adventurous round of 71 which included five penalty shots.

Tommy Fleetwood of England and Marcus Kinhult of Sweden shared fourth place on six-under, both making second successive 69s.

"It's a tough course," said Fleetwood. "Anything can happen.

" Lombard dropped a shot on the first hole but then played flawless golf, making six birdies and an eagle on the par-five tenth when he holed a putt from the fringe.

"The nerves were out there the first few holes but I settled in quite quickly," he said. "My caddie and I tried to make birdie on every hole. It was my mindset, really positive." Lombard started the week in 76th place on the European Tour's Race to Dubai and was an outsider to qualify for next week's Tour championship in Dubai, which is reserved for the top 50 players on the order of merit.

But if he can hold on and win the $2.5-million first prize he will leap to 13th in the standings.

"I'm trying not to think about that," said Lombard of the possibility of a huge payday. But he said he was keen to qualify for Dubai. "It's the pinnacle of the year and you want to play it."

