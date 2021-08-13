UrduPoint.com

Homeboy Neuville Quickest In Rally Of Belgium Shakedown

Hyundai driver Thierry Neuville was the fastest in the shakedown, a prelude to his home Belgian Rally which got under way on Friday

Neuville clocked the best time on the three passages of a 9.81km stretch, eight-tenths of a second better than his Hyundai teammate, the Estonian Ott Tanak.

Championship leader Sebastien Ogier is third in his Toyota, 2.

1 seconds behind Neuville.

Twenty specials are on the menu for this Belgian round of the WRC world rally championship, the eighth leg of the season, the last four of which are scheduled for Sunday on the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

Ogier leads the championship standings with 148 points, 37 ahead of his Welsh Toyota teammate Elfyn Evan. Neuville is third with 96 points.

This is the first time that the Ypres Rally has counted as a round of the WRC World Championship.

