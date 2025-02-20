Open Menu

Homeless Hilal To Face African Champions Ahly

Muhammad Rameez Published February 20, 2025 | 11:01 PM

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Al Hilal, who play in Mauritania because of the Sudanese civil war, were paired with title-holders Al Ahly of Egypt on Thursday in the CAF Champions League quarter-finals.

South African clubs Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, both former African champions, avoided each other when the draw was made in Doha at the studios of a Qatar-based broadcaster.

Pirates, the only unbeaten club in the competition this season, will face Mouloudia Alger of Algeria while Sundowns must tackle Esperance of Tunisia.

The Sundowns-Esperance clash is a repeat of a semi-final last season, which the Tunis outfit won thanks to 1-0 victories at home and away.

Hilal have defied the odds to reach the last eight of the premier African club competition that Ahly have won a record 12 times.

Forced to flee their homeland due to a civil war that erupted in April 2023, Hilal relocated to Nouakchott, and play in the Mauritanian national league to gain competitive match practice.

Hilal are coached by Congolese Florent Ibenge and boast a star forward in captain Mohamed Abdelrahman, who has scored four times en route to the quarter-finals.

Ahly only finished runners-up at the group stage this season behind Pirates, but they are often slow starters in Africa only to excel in the knockout phase.

Denmark-born Palestine international Wessam Abou Ali and Emam Ashour have scored four times each for the Cairo Red Devils in the premier African club competition.

Having won back-to-back Champions League titles four times, Ahly hope this year to become the first club to win it three times in a row.

Sundowns are coached by Portuguese Miguel Cardoso. He moved to South Africa after being sacked by Esperance, who he took the final last season, where they lost 1-0 on aggregate to Ahly.

This match-up will bring together two consistent scorers -- Brazilian Luis Ribeiro of Sundowns and Algerian Youcef Belaili of four-time champions Esperance.

Young Pirates forward Relebohile Mofokeng will come up against the well-organised defence of Mouloudia, who have kept seven clean sheets in 10 qualifying and group matches.

FAR Rabat were the first Moroccan club to become African champions -- winning the competition in 1985 when it was known as the African Cup of Champion Clubs.

They were paired with Pyramids, current leaders of the Egyptian championship and a rising force in Africa.

Draws

Quarter-finals

Al Ahly (EGY, holders) v Al Hilal (SUD)

Pyramids (EGY) v FAR Rabat (MAR)

Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA) v Esperance (TUN)

Mouloudia Alger (ALG) v Orlando Pirates (RSA)

1st legs: Apr 1, 2nd legs: Apr 8

Semi-finals

Sundowns or Esperance v Ahly or Hilal

Mouloudia or Pirates v Pyramids or FAR

1st legs: Apr 18, 2nd legs: Apr 25

