UrduPoint.com

Honda's Marquez Takes Pole For Portugal MotoGP

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 25, 2023 | 08:56 PM

Honda's Marquez takes pole for Portugal MotoGP

Honda's Marc Marquez sped to a surprise pole position for the season-opening Grand Prix of Portugal in final qualifying on Saturday ahead of world champion Francesco Bagnaia, with Jorge Martin in third

Portimao, Portugal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :Honda's Marc Marquez sped to a surprise pole position for the season-opening Grand Prix of Portugal in final qualifying on Saturday ahead of world champion Francesco Bagnaia, with Jorge Martin in third.

The six-time MotoGP champion Marquez, who also starts from pole for the sprint later on Saturday, said he was stunned to have qualified first.

The Spaniard said he had managed to sneak onto pole by following other riders after three seasons ruined by injury and surgery.

"To be honest it wasn't the most polite way to do a lap time because I followed other riders," Marquez told Canal+.

"We know it's not our real position and really I still don't understand what I'm doing here in pole position.

"Let's enjoy it and it will be a big advantage for this afternoon and tomorrow." As well as qualifying for pole Marquez is first in the new sprint race introduced for the first time in MotoGP after the format was a success in Formula One last season.

Unlike F1 the MotoGP half-length, half points, sprint race will be contested every Saturday.

Ducati man Bagnaia said it had been a highly competitive final session.

"I'm satisfied with that. in the first session, we had the possibility to do a lot. But in the second one, there were four riders in it. So I think we can do something good from here," he said.

Pre-season testing suggested Bagnaia is again the fastest rider on the fastest bike and is poised to continue the domination he established late last season

Related Topics

World Man Portugal From Race

Recent Stories

Marriyum says Imran should tell nation about his f ..

Marriyum says Imran should tell nation about his four years of misrule

17 minutes ago
 Al Ansari Exchange rings Nasdaq Dubai’s Bell in ..

Al Ansari Exchange rings Nasdaq Dubai’s Bell in support of &#039;1 Billion Mea ..

19 minutes ago
 Fine imposed on 22 traders for overcharging

Fine imposed on 22 traders for overcharging

11 minutes ago
 Serbian Health Minister Calls NATO Bombing of Yugo ..

Serbian Health Minister Calls NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia 'Inhumane Experiment'

8 minutes ago
 Japan's Uno retains world figure skating title

Japan's Uno retains world figure skating title

8 minutes ago
 LCCI lauds govt’s decision about removal of cash ..

LCCI lauds govt’s decision about removal of cash margin restriction

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.