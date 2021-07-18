UrduPoint.com
Honduras Rally Past Panama To Advance To Gold Cup Quarters

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 10:50 AM

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Honduras defeated Central American rival Panama with a 3-2 come-from-behind win Saturday to punch their ticket to the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-finals.

After scoring four goals in their Group D opening match, Honduras picked up where it left off when Romell Quioto opened the scoring in the 22nd minute in Houston, Texas.

Eric Davis scored the first goal for Panama in the 32nd minute to tie it 1-1.

Cesar Yanis scored his first Gold Cup goal just before the half, on a cross from teammate Alberto Quintero, to give Panama a 2-1 lead.

Midfielder Alexander Lopez scored Honduras' second goal in the 61st minute to tie the contest. Lopez took a shot from the top of the and blasted it into the right corner of the goal to make it 2-2.

Quioto would score the eventual winner in the 65th minute, receiving a long pass from centre back Kevin Alvarez and finding the mark.

In the other Group D match, Qatar used a dominating first half to post its first ever Gold Cup victory with a resounding 4-0 win over Grenada.

Qatar scored their third goal in the 36th minute of the first half when Muhammad Mustafi scored on a header that came off a corner kick.

Qatar carried the momentum over to the second half by adding a fourth goal less than 60 minutes in. Center forward Almoez Ali got open at the top of the six-yard-box and drove it home.

