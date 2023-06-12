UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Beat Pakistan In Asian Netball C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 12, 2023 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Hong Kong outplayed Pakistan in the Asian Youth Girls' Netball Championship at Jeonju, Korea.

Hong Kong beat Pakistan by 78-15 in the game. Pakistan faced defeat at the hands of Hong Kong in their third match after Thailand.

Pakistan would play their fourth match against Malaysia on Tuesday.

Pakistan has played three matches in the championship so far and had won against Japan in its first match.

It is worth mentioning that teams from 11 countries were participating in the championship, which have been divided into two groups.

Pakistan would play its fifth match against India on June 14. The quarter-finals and semi-finals of the championship would be played on June 16, whereas the final on June 17.

