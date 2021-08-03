UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Golfer Chan Has Schauffele Secret Olympic Weapon

Hong Kong golfer Tiffany Chan will begin her quest for the Olympic podium on Wednesday with a secret weapon in her bag -- men's gold medallist Xander Schauffele's yardage book

Chan is neighbours with Schauffele in Las Vegas and her caddie Aaron Chu is great friends with Austin Kaiser, who carried the American's bag to golden glory on Sunday.

"I saw Xander winning," Chan told AFP during practice Tuesday. "My caddie is his friend because we all live in Vegas together.

"And it is amazing, you know, having a friend that lives right next door winning the gold medal. Having seen him hold his nerve and finish strong, I'm really happy for him. Simply amazing." Chu texted Kaiser on Sunday asking if he could have the book, containing key notes on distances, hazard locations and slopes at the Kasumigaseki Country Club course.

"There are some notes, especially on the greens, which hopefully can help us," said Chu, who is also friends with British Open champion Collin Morikawa.

Chan, the world number 251, was able to get some tips from double major winner Morikawa, who lost out to Taiwan's C.

T. Pan for bronze in the men's event after an epic seven-man playoff.

"Being able to learn from Xander and Collin, and getting the yardage book and asking for their opinions is an advantage hopefully," said Chan, who finished tied 37th at the Rio Olympics as an amateur five years ago.

Chan works with coach Rick Sessinghaus, who is Morikawa's swing guru.

"I'm always trying to follow how they do things," she said of Morikawa and Schauffele.

"I super idolise them as they are so good at such a young age." Chan is Hong Kong's only golfer to earn a card for the elite US LPGA Tour. She registered her first top 10 finish at the LA Open in April this year.

Tokyo 2020 has been Hong Kong's most successful Olympics, with fencer Edgar Cheung Ka-long delivering only their second gold medal.

There have also been two silvers for Siobhan Haughey in the pool, another first for Hong Kong.

"If they can do it, anyone from Hong Kong can also shine on the big stage," said Chan.

"Being able to watch them achieve their goals and dreams, it's definitely inspiring."

