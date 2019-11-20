Hong Kong Open golf postponed : European Tour

Next week's Hong Kong Open, one of the biggest golf tournaments in Asia, was postponed on Wednesday

"Regretfully the European Tour, in conjunction with our tournamentco-sanctioning partner at the Asian Tour, has taken the decision to postponenext week's Hong Kong Open," a European Tour statement said.