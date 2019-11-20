UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Open Golf Postponed : European Tour

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 03:30 PM

Hong Kong Open golf postponed : European Tour

Next week's Hong Kong Open, one of the biggest golf tournaments in Asia, was postponed on Wednesday

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Next week's Hong Kong Open, one of the biggest golf tournaments in Asia, was postponed on Wednesday.

"Regretfully the European Tour, in conjunction with our tournamentco-sanctioning partner at the Asian Tour, has taken the decision to postponenext week's Hong Kong Open," a European Tour statement said.

