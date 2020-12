Hong Kong, Dec 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Hong Kong finished Tuesday's morning session in the red following a weak lead from Wall Street and as the city sees a spike in virus infections that have forced leaders to reimpose containment measures.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.61 percent, or 161.89 points, to 26,344.96.