Hong Kong Squash Open Postponed

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 07:08 PM

Hong Kong Squash has postponed the 2019 Everbright Sun Hung Kai Hong Kong Squash Open which was scheduled to be played in December

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Hong Kong Squash has postponed the 2019 Everbright Sun Hung Kai Hong Kong Squash Open which was scheduled to be played in December.

The decision was made after careful consideration and extensive discussions with the key stakeholders involved, a press release Tuesday said.

The event was scheduled to be played from December 2 to 8 this year.

Professional Squash Association and Hong Kong Squash are in active discussions on identifying the best timing to schedule the event in 2020.

A further announcement would be made on the official website in due course of time.

Hong Kong Squash has sincerely apologised for the inconvenience caused to the players, fans, partners and supporters.

They are looking forward to welcoming everyone back to the Hong Kong Squash Open in 2020.

