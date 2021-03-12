Hong Kong stocks end week on a negative note

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares fell Friday after three days of gains, with market heavyweight Tencent tumbling after it was hit by an anti-monopoly fine by China that fuelled fears authorities had the tech giant in its sights after gunning for Alibaba.

The Hang Seng Index shed 2.20 percent, or 645.89 points, to 28,739.72.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.47 percent, or 16.25 points, to 3,453.08, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.17 percent, or 3.77 points, to 2,220.26.

