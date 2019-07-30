UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Fall At Open

Zeeshan Mehtab 27 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 09:00 AM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks fell slightly at the open Tuesday as investors keep an eye on the latest round of US-China trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.17 percent, or 46.59 points, to 28,059.

82.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened 0.18 percent, or 5.25 points higher, at 2,946.26.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.06 percent, or 0.93 points, to open at 1,575.88.

