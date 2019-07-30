Hong Kong stocks fall at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks fell slightly at the open Tuesday as investors keep an eye on the latest round of US-China trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.17 percent, or 46.59 points, to 28,059.

82.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened 0.18 percent, or 5.25 points higher, at 2,946.26.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.06 percent, or 0.93 points, to open at 1,575.88.