Hong Kong stocks open with gains

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose soon after opening Tuesday morning following a third straight record close on Wall Street, fuelled by optimism over the China-US trade deal.

The Hang Seng index climbed 0.

45 percent, or 122.60 points, to 27,630.69.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching up 0.87 points to 2,985.26, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was also barely moved, edging 0.68 points higher to 1,687.09.