Hong Kong students excel at International Junior Science Olympiad

A team of six students representing China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) achieved remarkable results in the 18th International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO 2021) by winning two gold and four silver medals

HONG KONG, Dec. 21 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) --:A team of six students representing China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) achieved remarkable results in the 18th International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO 2021) by winning two gold and four silver medals.

Secretary for Education of the HKSAR government Kevin Yeung congratulated the team on Tuesday on their excellent performance. "The impressive results of the Hong Kong team this year have demonstrated our students' tremendous potential in science and technology," he said.

The Education Bureau will continue its support on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education to nurture technology talents and encourage them to pursue a career in innovation and scientific research, Yeung added.

The IJSO is a science competition for secondary school students aged 15 or below. It covers physics, chemistry and biology up to the senior secondary level, and comprises written assessments and science experiments on unfamiliar problems that require analytical and problem-solving skills.