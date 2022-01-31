Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam will not attend the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, choosing to stay and manage the fight against a surge in untraceable COVID-19 cases at home, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam will not attend the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, choosing to stay and manage the fight against a surge in untraceable COVID-19 cases at home, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, Lam planned to go to Beijing on Wednesday to attend the opening ceremony of the Olympics on Friday.

Hong Kong has seen 14,105 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 12,572 recoveries and 213 deaths.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing from February 4-20. The Winter Paralympics will take place in the Chinese capital from March 4-13.