Hong Kong's Max Lee and Pakistan's Zahir Shah encountered in the inaugural match of the first round of 15th Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) International Squash Championship-2021 at the Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, where the Max Lee emerged as winner of the match

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Max Lee and Pakistan's Zahir Shah encountered in the inaugural match of the first round of 15th Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) International Squash Championship-2021 at the Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, where the Max Lee emerged as winner of the match.

On the occasion, Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami graced the occasion as the chief guest and declared the championship open.

The championship will continue until November 06. The opening ceremony was attended by civil & military dignitaries, sponsors and senior players of squash.

During the championship, 24 players will prove their skills, which included 15 international players from Egypt, Hong Kong, Kuwait, and USA and 9 players from Pakistan.

A total of 23 matches will be played including 4 quarter finals, 2 semi finals and a final match.