Honors for senior amateur Sardar Murad in 9th J.A.Zaman Open Golf

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :At the end of second day in the 9th J.A.Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship in progress at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course, the segment for senior amateurs above 55 years of age stood completed.

Though participation in this segment is limited to senior amateurs, many proficient and spirited golf amateurs of the past registered for vibrant golfing activity and while each competitor had winning plans of his own, in the end the successful ones were players like Sardar Murad ,Najam Hafeez ,Dr Arshed Mehmood and Dr Hamid Awan while some seasoned ones like Shafiq Bhatti ,Tariq Usman Abbas Zafar Nasrullah and Col Raja Asif Mehdi had to be content with putting up a forceful endeavor.

As regards the flow of proceedings in the senior amateur competition Sardar Murad of Lahore Gymkhana emerged successful winning the first gross position with two rounds scores of 78 and 75 and an aggregate of 153 .And compliments to him for attaining this position in the presence of some very strong adversaries. The second gross was secured by the lean looking Najam Hafeez who can hit his drives long and precisely on target .His scores for two rounds were 79 and 81 and a match aggregate of 160 .Third gross went to the hard working bureaucrat Dr Arshed Mehmood and his gross score was 161.

Performers of net section were Dr Hamid Awan ,Zafar Nasrullah ,Wing Cmdr Abdul Nafay and Saadullah Tiwana .

Other two events in progress during the second day were the senior professionals competition and junior professionals competition .These events will conclude on Thursday after two rounds .Position at the end of the 18 holes on Wednesday was that Muhammed Tariq ,a senior golf professional of Islamabad was the leader with an 18 holes score of gross 69 and at the same impressive score was also placed Zulfiqar Ali of Multan .Three strokes behind them was placed Muhammad Akhter of Islamabad at a score of 72 followed by Tahir Naseem of Gymkhana at 73 .

Leaders in the Junior Professional section were Rehan Babar of Lahore Garrison and Jawad Ahmed of Peshawar. They were bunched together at gross 76.

From tomorrow Thursday the professional golf stars of the national golf circuit will strive for honors and lucrative prize money on offer by the Zaman Family .They will compete over four rounds and 72 holes .It will be a thrilling contest with super golf on display from Thursday to Sunday at the challenging Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course.