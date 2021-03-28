UrduPoint.com
Honourary Diplomat Congratulates Turkey For Qualifying FIFA WC

Zeeshan Mehtab 11 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

Honourary diplomat congratulates Turkey for qualifying FIFA WC

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Salim Saifullah Khan, the Honourary Council General of Turkey in Peshawar has congratulated Turkish Football Team over a 3:0 victory against Norway in the FIFA Football World Cup qualifying match.

In a statement issued here, Salim Saifullah Khan said that with the win over Norway, the team of the Republic of Turkey has now qualified for World Cup. He said that not only the people of Turkey, all Pakistanis are also jubilant to see the team of their brotherly Islamic country in action during the World Cup.

He expressed the hope that like qualifying matches, the Turkish team would also show good performance in FIFA World Cup matches to win laurels for their country and the Muslim world.

