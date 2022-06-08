Hope century powers West Indies set 306-run target for Pakistan

West Indian opener Shai Hope excelled with bat hitting a century that powered visitors post a challenging 306-run target for Pakistan in the first day and night one day international (ODI) at Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :West Indian opener Shai Hope excelled with bat hitting a century that powered visitors post a challenging 306-run target for Pakistan in the first day and night one day international (ODI) at Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first in the opening match of three-match ODI series where Shai Hope demonstrated some entertaining cricket hitting fifteen (15) boundaries and a Six in his 127 runs off 134 balls. Coupled with 70 by Brooks, the two batsmen kept the spectators engaged at Multan Cricket Stadium (MCS) where cricket hungry fans of South Punjab were witnessing an international level match after fourteen long years.

It was Hope's 12th ODI century that put visitors in a good position.

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf bagged four wickets conceding 77 runs in 10 overs while Shaheen Shah Afridi grabbed two wickets for 55.

The stadium was jam-packed with spectators eager to see Babar Azam and his boys do some outstanding work with bat to win the opening game against the Nicholas Poiran-led West Indies team.