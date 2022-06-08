UrduPoint.com

Hope Century Powers West Indies Set 306-run Target For Pakistan

Muhammad Rameez Published June 08, 2022 | 10:33 PM

Hope century powers West Indies set 306-run target for Pakistan

West Indian opener Shai Hope excelled with bat hitting a century that powered visitors post a challenging 306-run target for Pakistan in the first day and night one day international (ODI) at Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :West Indian opener Shai Hope excelled with bat hitting a century that powered visitors post a challenging 306-run target for Pakistan in the first day and night one day international (ODI) at Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first in the opening match of three-match ODI series where Shai Hope demonstrated some entertaining cricket hitting fifteen (15) boundaries and a Six in his 127 runs off 134 balls. Coupled with 70 by Brooks, the two batsmen kept the spectators engaged at Multan Cricket Stadium (MCS) where cricket hungry fans of South Punjab were witnessing an international level match after fourteen long years.

It was Hope's 12th ODI century that put visitors in a good position.

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf bagged four wickets conceding 77 runs in 10 overs while Shaheen Shah Afridi grabbed two wickets for 55.

The stadium was jam-packed with spectators eager to see Babar Azam and his boys do some outstanding work with bat to win the opening game against the Nicholas Poiran-led West Indies team.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Multan Century Punjab Brooks Babar Azam Afridi Post

Recent Stories

ISPR rubbishes allegations against army leadership ..

ISPR rubbishes allegations against army leadership

2 minutes ago
 Food exports must keep flowing worldwide, FAO chie ..

Food exports must keep flowing worldwide, FAO chief urges

2 minutes ago
 Sudan starts post-coup talks without key civilian ..

Sudan starts post-coup talks without key civilian bloc

2 minutes ago
 Hope century powers West Indies set 306-run target ..

Hope century powers West Indies set 306-run target for Pakistan

18 minutes ago
 ISPR rubbishes allegations against army leadership ..

ISPR rubbishes allegations against army leadership

18 minutes ago
 Food exports must keep flowing worldwide, FAO chie ..

Food exports must keep flowing worldwide, FAO chief urges

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.