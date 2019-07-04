UrduPoint.com
Hopes Dashes For Pakistan After England Beat New Zealand

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 18 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 02:57 PM

Hopes dashes for Pakistan after England beat New Zealand

It has now come down to Net Run Rate for which Pakistan will have to beat Bangladesh by a big margin 300 runs on Friday. 

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 4th July, 2019) After England beat India and New Zealand in the world cup matches, hopes have been dashed for Pakistan to make their way to the top four.

For Pakistan to qualify for the semi-finals, New Zealand had to defeat England and Pakistan needed to beat Bangladesh.

However, Englad beat New Zealand by 119 runs on Wednesday's match, making it even more difficult for Pakistan to qualify for the semi-finals.

Pakistan road to qualification for the 2019 cricket World Cup semifinals, is just like climbing Mount Everest without a tank of oxygen.

It has now come down to Net Run Rate for which Pakistan will have to beat Bangladesh by a big margin 300 runs on Friday.

Pakistan should bat first and must score 400 runs and dismiss Bangladesh for 84 runs. However if Bangladesh bats first, then Pakistan are out even before the game begins.

As this is quite unlikely, Pakistani fans are already disappointed over the national team being disqualified from the tournament.

