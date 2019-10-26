UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Hoping Not To Be Hit': De Minaur Survives Opelka Barrage To Reach Basel Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 38 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 11:29 PM

'Hoping not to be hit': De Minaur survives Opelka barrage to reach Basel final

Australia's Alex de Minaur survived a barrage of 26 aces from American giant Reilly Opelka to battle to a 7-6 (7/2), 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/3) win in the Swiss Indoors semi-finals on Saturday

Basel, Switzerland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Australia's Alex de Minaur survived a barrage of 26 aces from American giant Reilly Opelka to battle to a 7-6 (7/2), 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/3) win in the Swiss Indoors semi-finals on Saturday.

The 20-year-old, who trains and lives in Spain, will target his fourth title of 2019 on Sunday when he faces either nine-time champion Roger Federer or third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The world number 28 is the first Australian to reach the Basel final since Mark Philippoussis finished runner-up in 1997 De Minaur, who measures up at 1.80m compared to Opelka's towering 2.11m, set up victory with a passing winner for four match points.

Opelka saved the first with an ace but was caught out on the second as his opponent sealed the win.

"Nothing can prepare you for that serve," de Minaur said. "Reilly's an incredibly tough competitor who never gives up.

"I'm just happy to be in the final. I guessed right a few times and got lucky. I was just lucky to have gone the right direction, I was just hoping not be hit by any of those serves.

"I felt comfortable out there, my reflexes are better if I stand closer on return. You can't give him too many angles to work with."De Minaur has won all three of his finals this season at Sydney, Atlanta and Zhuhai.

Related Topics

World Sydney Zhuhai Basel Atlanta Spain Roger Federer Sunday 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Guardiola wants more from Man City, Silva under fi ..

3 minutes ago

Some anchors of private channels were claiming tha ..

3 minutes ago

Prime minister greets Hindu citizens on Diwali

19 minutes ago

Govt, opposition reach an agreement over venue of ..

19 minutes ago

Kashmir's occupation by India tragic chapter of hi ..

19 minutes ago

Brazil’s President visits Wahat Al Karama

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.