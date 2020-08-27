UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Horror Crash Left Cyclist Jakobsen With One Tooth, 130 Stitches

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 04:52 PM

Horror crash left cyclist Jakobsen with one tooth, 130 stitches

Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen has months of convalescence ahead after the life-threatening crash which left him with only one tooth and requiring 130 stitches, his team said on Thursday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen has months of convalescence ahead after the life-threatening crash which left him with only one tooth and requiring 130 stitches, his team said on Thursday.

Jakobsen suffered severe facial injuries in the Tour of Poland first stage accident on August 5 and had to undergo lengthy surgery.

"They (doctors) took out 130 facial stitches.

He's only got one tooth, his palate is still not healed and one of his vocal chords is still paralysed," his Deceuninck-Quick Step team manager Patrick Lefevere reported.

"He is still not able to breathe properly," Lefevere added in a statement.

The 23-year-old Jakobsen was placed in a medically-induced coma and underwent a five-hour operation, regaining consciousness two days later.

His teammate Remco Evenepoel went on to win the race in Poland before himself suffering a bad fall in the Tour of Lombardy in Italy.

Related Topics

Accident Italy Poland August Race

Recent Stories

NCOC suggests top to bottom approach to open educa ..

32 minutes ago

Putin Says Situation in Belarus Stabilizing

3 minutes ago

Herd COVID Immunity in 8 Russian Regions Exceeds 2 ..

4 minutes ago

Europe May Face Spike in Hospitalizations, Mortali ..

4 minutes ago

159 schools, 85,000 students affected by Beirut's ..

4 minutes ago

Chinese envoy calls for more support for Iraq

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.