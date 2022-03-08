Horse & Cattle Show sports competitions started under aegis of SBP

The sports competitions of National Horse & Cattle Show got underway under the auspices of Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab here at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :The sports competitions of National Horse & Cattle Show got underway under the auspices of Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab here at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

On the first day, two hockey matches were played at National Hockey Stadium Pitch-2 where Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan graced the occasion as a chief guest.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) thrashed Gilgit Baltistan by a huge margin of 7-2 in the first match of the hockey event. Salahuddin, Ahsan and skipper Zahid Khan struck two goals each while Usman contributed one goal for the winning team. Rashid Hussain and Farhan Shah netted one goal each for the losing team.

The second match of the opening day was played between Punjab and Sindh at the same venue in which Punjab outplayed Sindh team by 6-1.

Hafiz Ifraheem and Azharullah scored two goals each while M Tayyab and Wajahat struck one goal each for victorious Punjab team.

The only goal for the Sindh team was scored by Arslan Hyder.

Meanwhile Javed Chohan said that it is good omen that exciting competitions of National Horse & Cattle Show have started. "In the coming days, the competitions of other games will also start and the sports lovers will witness more thrilling events at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex".

The SBP DG appreciated the performance of all teams especially the winning teams. "Two more hockey matches will be played tomorrow Wednesday. In the first match Sindh will faceAzad Kashmir at 10.30am while Balochistan will lock horns with Gilgit Baltistan at 12.30pmat the same venue".