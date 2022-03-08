UrduPoint.com

Horse & Cattle Show Sports Competitions Started Under Aegis Of SBP

Muhammad Rameez Published March 08, 2022 | 06:32 PM

Horse & Cattle Show sports competitions started under aegis of SBP

The sports competitions of National Horse & Cattle Show got underway under the auspices of Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab here at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :The sports competitions of National Horse & Cattle Show got underway under the auspices of Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab here at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

On the first day, two hockey matches were played at National Hockey Stadium Pitch-2 where Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan graced the occasion as a chief guest.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) thrashed Gilgit Baltistan by a huge margin of 7-2 in the first match of the hockey event. Salahuddin, Ahsan and skipper Zahid Khan struck two goals each while Usman contributed one goal for the winning team. Rashid Hussain and Farhan Shah netted one goal each for the losing team.

The second match of the opening day was played between Punjab and Sindh at the same venue in which Punjab outplayed Sindh team by 6-1.

Hafiz Ifraheem and Azharullah scored two goals each while M Tayyab and Wajahat struck one goal each for victorious Punjab team.

The only goal for the Sindh team was scored by Arslan Hyder.

Meanwhile Javed Chohan said that it is good omen that exciting competitions of National Horse & Cattle Show have started. "In the coming days, the competitions of other games will also start and the sports lovers will witness more thrilling events at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex".

The SBP DG appreciated the performance of all teams especially the winning teams. "Two more hockey matches will be played tomorrow Wednesday. In the first match Sindh will faceAzad Kashmir at 10.30am while Balochistan will lock horns with Gilgit Baltistan at 12.30pmat the same venue".

Related Topics

Sindh Hockey Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Punjab Arslan Rashid Gilgit Baltistan Same Event All Love

Recent Stories

Capital reports lowest Covid daily cases count sin ..

Capital reports lowest Covid daily cases count since Dec 19

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court reserves decision in petition ..

Islamabad High Court reserves decision in petitions against LG Ordinance

1 minute ago
 Seminar held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur t ..

Seminar held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur to observe Women's Day

1 minute ago
 61 shopkeepers fined for profiteering

61 shopkeepers fined for profiteering

1 minute ago
 Sargodha University marks International Women's Da ..

Sargodha University marks International Women's Day 2022

1 minute ago
 Women's role vital to contain fatal diseases, exce ..

Women's role vital to contain fatal diseases, excessive consumption of SSBs: Gen ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>