Horse Dreams: The Plucky Riders Of The Central African Republic

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 09:01 PM

Horse dreams: The plucky riders of the Central African Republic

It's an arresting sight: In the middle of a dusty street in Bangui, a chestnut horse appears, trotting graciously among the bashed-up cars, motorbike taxis and crumbling buildings

Bangui, Central African Republic, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :It's an arresting sight: In the middle of a dusty street in Bangui, a chestnut horse appears, trotting graciously among the bashed-up cars, motorbike taxis and crumbling buildings.

The rider is a well-known figure in the capital of the Central Republic of Africa: he's Soumaila Zacharia Maidjida, nicknamed "Dida," a former sprinter who set a national record for the 800 metres at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and retains it today.

The diminutive twinkling-eyed man is one of just a handful of horse riders in the car, a country whose poverty, climate, war and overall chaos make it one of the world's least equine-friendly environments.

"Everyone knows Dida," the rider said. "When ministers and bosses want to go out on a horse, it's me they come to."Dida dreams of setting up a horse centre but admits the vision is far away. To help feed his animals, he works as a guard.

